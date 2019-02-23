Competition not always best motivator for children

I was pleased to learn that the Ministry of Education is making sports in primary school less about competition and more about enjoyment.

This has, however, led some to ask if this means there is less of an emphasis on excellence (Are schools blunting excellence?, Feb 17).

How does one pursue excellence, and is competition the key? In the case of a girl who wants to swim, I would say that she needs to pay attention to instructions, focus her mind on the sport, practise a lot and overcome hurdles such as fatigue, failures and boredom in the process.

It is hard to do all that, so she must be motivated by a strong desire to swim well.

This is where competition comes in. Many children thrive in a competitive environment and work hard to win a trophy. Competitions provide a good end goal for each period of training.

However, competition is not the only or right motivator for every child. Some may even respond negatively.

Take, for example, my 10-year-old daughter who swims for an hour and a half twice a week. She is keen to become a good swimmer, and puts in effort every time she trains.

But she is unwilling to train 10 or more hours a week, and finds swimming meets too stressful and time-consuming.

My husband and I encouraged her to continue her training for its own sake, and she is happy to do so.

I believe that children should participate in sports for the same reason that adults exercise.

For the most part, a sport is a good and fun hobby that trains the body, which in turn sharpens the mind.

Sports programmes that take a largely hobby group approach with some opportunities to compete may be the most effective.

Clara Yue (Ms)