Companies need to work at being more inclusive in job offerings

It is very heart-warming to see Singapore trying to make an effort to offer more job opportunities to people with disabilities.

Since we cannot change what we are born with, we can instead change the work process and how jobs are distributed.

Foreword Coffee has demonstrated this by changing how jobs are operated and devising a system of job-carving, where specific tasks are created for the individual (Job redesign guide aims to help firms be more inclusive, June 18).

It is easy for companies to say that they don't mind providing jobs to persons with disabilities; executing it is a different thing altogether.

Companies should make the first move and step out of their comfort zone to partner the relevant government agencies to provide jobs for persons with disabilities.

The Government has stepped in to help and provide opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Since 2013, SG Enable has worked with voluntary welfare organisations to give more than 1,000 persons with disabilities the chance to work, and supported internships of tertiary students with disabilities at various companies.

The Government is doing its part, so companies should come forward too. They should research ways to increase job opportunities for people with disabilities, which will make them feel valued and give them a sense of belonging.

Living with a disability is stressful enough, so removing the challenge of finding a job would surely be a huge weight off the shoulders of people with disabilities.

I urge more companies to be inclusive, and inspire one another to build a better society.

Chong Pei En