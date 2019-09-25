Companies can implement policies to minimise risk of corruption

We thank Dr Yik Keng Yeong and Mr Heng Cho Choon for their respective Forum letters (Giving tips for better service not a good practice, and When does a gift become a bribe?, Sept 23).

There is always a potential risk for gifts and tips to assume a corrupt character, particularly if these are extended to parties with whom one has an official relationship.

If a gift is given or received with a view to secure, or to reciprocate with, for example, an unfair advantage, it may be corruption.

On the other hand, a gift given without any corrupt intention is not considered corruption.

Public officers abide by a code of conduct, which prescribes that gifts received in the course of official duties are to be promptly and accurately declared.

As good practice, private companies are also strongly encouraged to implement their own policies on gift-giving to ensure that employees do not run afoul of the law.

Companies can refer to Pact: A Practical Anti-Corruption Guide For Businesses In Singapore.

It provides useful facts on corruption and an easily implementable framework to help prevent corruption in the workplace.

Companies may also consider obtaining certification to Singapore Standard (SS) ISO 37001 on Anti-bribery Management Systems.

This is a voluntary standard that includes a series of measures which represent globally recognised anti-bribery good practices that companies can implement to maintain and improve their anti-bribery compliance programmes.

More details of Pact and SS ISO 37001 are available on the CPIB website: www.cpib.gov.sg.

A proactive prevention approach will go a long way in minimising the risks and pitfalls of corruption.

Clare Tan

Senior Assistant Director, Corporate Relations

Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau