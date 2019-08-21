Commuters have range of options on point-to-point transport services

We thank Mr Ee Teck Siew for his letter (Cap surge-pricing charges for ride-hail operators, Aug 16).

In regulating fares for point-to-point (P2P) services, the Public Transport Council (PTC) will continue to take the same light-touch approach that has been adopted for taxis over the years.

This allows market forces to facilitate the availability and innovation of P2P services, and provides commuters with greater convenience and more options.

Ride-hail operators will be allowed to set flat fares independently, including dynamic pricing.

This allows for better matching of demand and supply in real time, thereby reducing waiting times for commuters.

Commuters now have a range of P2P options offered by various operators to choose from. Metered taxi fares will, however, remain an option for commuters who prefer it to dynamic pricing.

PTC is mindful of feedback over excessive surge pricing and will continue to monitor flat fares set by P2P operators.

All licensed ride-hail operators will be required to state the flat fares upfront to allow commuters to make an informed decision.

Kok Tze Weng

Director, Policy & Regulation

Public Transport Council