Coming soon: A bigger space for foreign workers to gather

The recent unfortunate accident involving foreign domestic workers at Lucky Plaza has indeed highlighted the need for providing safe social areas for them to go to during their days off (Have safe social areas in places popular with foreign workers, Jan 2).

The Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) currently has a clubhouse for FDWs to congregate in, and each Sunday, about 300 to 400 of them go there to interact, celebrate their birthdays and take part in the activities there.

We offer our place as part of our community service to give FDWs a safe and conducive place to unwind and enjoy themselves.

The current space at Bukit Merah is very popular among FDWs and it is very well-utilised. That is why, as part of Fast's strategic plans for the year, we are moving to a larger place to provide the needed space for FDWs during their rest days.

This new hub, which is still being negotiated, is about 10 times the size of the current one and will have all the necessary amenities.

Seah Seng Choon

President

Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training