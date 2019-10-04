Comfort should be a given for all patients

The time has come to re-look the policy of no air-conditioning for subsidised wards (Singapore hospitals take steps to protect patients from haze, Sept 24; Air-con for subsidised wards: Debate gets another airing, Sept 29).

Air-conditioning has become an essential part of our daily living and no more a luxury item.

It is frustrating to go to a hospital and see this separation - it is almost like a rich-poor divide.

It is time for the Government to fix it. The authorities should ensure that every patient enjoys the same comfort and quality care in public hospitals.

Lim Tong Wah