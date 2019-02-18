Come up with schemes to help the elderly work

By 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be 65 and older.

With advances in medical science, there are many aged 65 and above who are still mentally and physically fit.

We should revise our thinking that people need to retire after 65 and just do light exercise to keep fit rather than work, which is productive and beneficial to themselves and society.

We need to work out schemes to mobilise this group of seniors, who are still active and fit to do more.

I am sure if we think hard enough we can create jobs which will be beneficial to them and help them be productive to society.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)