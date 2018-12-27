Close Mandai Road at night to protect wildlife

I am deeply saddened by the loss of another sambar deer and I am also very concerned about the safety of motorists using Mandai Road (Man hurt in collision with deer; Dec 20).

It is very unfortunate that similar accidents have happened repeatedly in the same area.

There is, thus, a pressing need to protect our vulnerable wildlife.

I propose the Land Transport Authority consider the following:

Add more road humps or strips to limit speeding and slow vehicles down.

Close Mandai Road daily between midnight and 6am to allow wildlife to cross the road safely.

Close Mandai Road the whole of Sunday and convert it to a cycling or running path.

Jackson Han Shun Chou