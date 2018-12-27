Close Mandai Road at night to protect wildlife

I am deeply saddened by the loss of another sambar deer and I am also very concerned about the safety of motorists using Mandai Road (Man hurt in collision with deer; Dec 20).
It is very unfortunate that similar accidents have happened repeatedly in the same area.
There is, thus, a pressing need to protect our vulnerable wildlife.
I propose the Land Transport Authority consider the following:
- Add more road humps or strips to limit speeding and slow vehicles down.
- Close Mandai Road daily between midnight and 6am to allow wildlife to cross the road safely.
- Close Mandai Road the whole of Sunday and convert it to a cycling or running path.
Jackson Han Shun Chou