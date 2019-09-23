Climate change will hurt S'pore

By 2100, average temperatures could rise 6.5 deg C to 7 deg C above pre-industrial levels if carbon emissions continue unabated (Earth is warming more quickly, updated computer models show, Sept 18).

Climate change will damage the economies of countries whether they are rich or poor, hot or cold, by the year 2100, according to a report (Study: Climate change will hit GDP of all nations - rich or poor, hot or cold, Aug 22).

Rising temperatures may lead to a situation in which crops cannot survive.

As Singapore imports most of its food, global food shortages would force it to pay higher prices, and ultimately lead to lower consumer spending.

I urge the Government to spend more to fight climate change. This could take the form of subsidies for start-ups and other businesses that focus on being environmentally friendly.

Fang Yang Qi, 21

Year 1 undergraduate