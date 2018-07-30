Clear rules on contests, giveaways of NDP tickets

We refer to the letter by Mr Paul Paffett on the giving of National Day Parade (NDP) tickets to private companies (Why give NDP tickets to private companies?; July 26).

The NDP Organising Committee partners public and private organisations to promote inclusiveness in celebrating the nation's birthday together.

In appreciation of their sponsorship of the NDP show, NDP tickets are provided to these partners, but with clear rules on the conduct of contests and giveaways.

Contests for giveaways must be NDP-related.

Further, similar to the NDP tickets balloting, only Singapore citizens and permanent residents are eligible to win and receive the NDP tickets.

Partners are not allowed to sell these NDP tickets either directly or indirectly by packaging them with other items.

The NDP Organising Committee monitors their practices closely and, thus far, all partners have kept to these rules.

Adrian Teng (Colonel)

Chairman Sponsorship, Branding and Publicity

National Day Parade 2018 Organising Committee