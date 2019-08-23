Clear guidelines needed on awnings in condos

Another case of a condominium unit owner installing awning went before the Strata Titles Board (Strata Titles Board states its stand on condo spat over awning, Aug 19).

The root causes of such cases are the lack of clear guidelines on what can be installed and the power or expertise of the condo's management committee to deal with such matters.

In new housing developments, requests to install awnings are often made before a management committee is formed.

Hence, approval in this instance lies with the developer, whose decision may differ from that of the eventual management committee.

I suggest that the authorities make it a requirement for developers to inform potential buyers of their stand on awnings.

I am also concerned that some management committees may no longer authorise the installation of roof coverings (Residents' love-hate relationship with condo awnings, Aug 19).

Should an object fall from a higher floor and hurt the resident below, who will be held responsible?

There should be a rule that requires a management committee to approve awnings for the safety of residents in lower units.

Leong Kok Seng