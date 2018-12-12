Clarity on local football 'ecosystem' needed

Fandi Ahmad made an intriguing comment about what the new national coach would need to learn when he takes over the national team (FAS not seeking a big name; Dec 7).

He said: "The new national coach must be able to understand and adapt to our unique ecosystem."

What does this "unique ecosystem" amount to?

Is it impeding the progress of our football development not just at the national level but also at the grassroots of local football?

When neighbouring countries are producing better football teams than we are, could our ecosystem be the problem?

Can the Football Association of Singapore tell football fans more in order for them to get a better understanding of the situation?

Are we stagnating because we do not have the solutions? Or we may not even know what the problems really are.

Yeo Hock Yew