Citizens' panel on work-life harmony welcomes more ideas

We thank Mr Victor Tan, Mr Daniel Oon and Mr Kelvin Tan for their suggestions on work-life harmony (Help all parents to achieve work-life balance, June 22; Equalise paternity and maternity leave benefits, June 25; Longer paternity leave welcome as both parents play critical roles, July 5).

The Government has been working closely with employers and unions to strengthen support for both fathers and mothers, and to improve conditions for work-life harmony.

About seven in 10 employees in Singapore work in companies that offer at least one formal flexible work arrangement (FWA) such as staggered start and end times and telecommuting. To promote FWA adoption, the Government has set aside a budget of $100 million for the enhanced Work-Life Grant.

As the largest employer in Singapore, the public service will continue to support national initiatives to help officers manage their work and personal commitments. Besides providing FWAs, the public service has introduced additional unpaid leave to support parents in taking care of their infants.

Government-paid paternity leave was doubled from one to two weeks in 2017. Take-up rates improved from 25 per cent in 2013 to 53 per cent for recent cohorts.

We are heartened by calls to give fathers more support. This suggests that fathers are becoming more actively involved in caring for their children and playing a critical role in their children's development.

Enhancing parenthood-related leave requires societal consensus and support.

For example, in some jurisdictions, workplace norms prevent parents from fully using their parental-leave entitlements, even when they are enhanced. To create a supportive work culture, employers and colleagues must be involved.

The formation of the citizens' panel on work-life harmony is an opportunity to shape a new consensus on helping Singaporeans achieve both career and family aspirations. It will include participants from all walks of life and consider suggestions from different angles. We welcome more ideas through our online portal at Heybaby.sg/PlayAPart

Fereen Liew (Dr)

Director, Marriage and Parenthood Directorate

National Population and Talent Division

Strategy Group, Prime Minister's Office