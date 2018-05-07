Church alliance does not pursue political agenda

We thank Mr Sean Lim Wei Xin for his letter (Imperative to keep church and state separate; May 2) and his concern for the church and our nation.

The Alliance of Pentecostal-Charismatic Churches of Singapore (APCCS) is not a governmental body or political party, and we do not exist to influence local politics or pursue any political agenda. Neither are we advocates of any political parties.

The APCCS is registered as a religious network to better represent the interests and needs of member churches, many of which are not members of the National Council of Churches of Singapore.

One of the APCCS' roles is to work with the relevant government authorities so that the network of churches can continue to be a blessing to the society.

Apart from being an official body to promote and represent the interests and needs of member churches, the APCCS also facilitates the fellowship of and support among pastors with similar theological beliefs. Through the interaction among churches, we will share resources to train and develop fellow believers.

The APCCS is a strong advocate of racial and religious harmony in Singapore. We believe that the APCCS will add to the strengthening of harmonious relations between the different faiths.

Dominic Yeo (Reverend)

Chairman

The Alliance of Pentecostal-Charismatic Churches of Singapore