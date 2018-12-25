Christmas is a unique holiday for all

It is undeniable that Christmas has changed from its original intent - a religion-centric commemoration - to a commercialised holiday.

But is this really a bad thing?

With globalisation, new Christmas customs have become acknowledged around the world.

Christmas has become a universal holiday, with a mishmash of both sacred and secular traditions making it unique.

It has morphed from a sacred commemoration to a multi-billion-dollar commercialised franchise providing jobs for millions, and is important to many economies.

It is celebrated by many different people and means something different to everyone, be it the birth of Jesus Christ or simply a reason to scarf down candy canes.

Christmas is what people make of it, and they should have the freedom to celebrate it however they want.

Goh Sher Mae