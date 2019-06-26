Choose maintenance-free options for HDB upgrading

Six blocks in my 34-year-old estate were selected by the Housing Board for a forthcoming home improvement programme.

The toilet package includes new non-skid floor tiles, which have two varieties for selection: treated and non-treated.

The non-treated tiles are regular non-skid tiles, while the treated tiles are chemically coated to give a rougher texture for better skid resistance.

While the treated tiles give better protection, they need regular maintenance to chemically recoat them due to wear and tear, which is not cost-efficient.

As many residents are retirees with no income, cost-efficiency is a primary concern, and HDB should choose maintenance-free options.

Chin Kee Thou