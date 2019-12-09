Cholesterol management drug being evaluated

We thank Mr Chew Chee Weng for his suggestion (Subsidise cholesterol drug - a last-resort treatment for some, Dec 6).

To keep healthcare affordable for Singaporeans, the Ministry of Health (MOH) provides subsidies for drugs that are clinically-and cost-effective.

Patients prescribed standard drugs under the Standard Drug List will receive subsidies of between 50 per cent and 75 per cent, depending on their means-test status.

Those assessed by their doctors to require non-standard drugs that are clinically necessary and appropriate for treatment may also receive subsidies under the Medication Assistance Fund.

Drugs that treat hyperlipidemia and lower cholesterol, such as statins and ezetimibe, are subsidised.

As hyperlipidemia is one of 20 conditions under the chronic disease management programme, patients can also tap their Medisave to pay for outpatient treatment of hyperlipidemia.

MOH regularly reviews the subsidised standard and non-standard drugs to ensure that the list remains relevant to changes in local population needs, medical practice, and evidence on clinical and cost effectiveness.

Praluent is a relatively new drug, and is still under evaluation. MOH will consider it for inclusion in the subsidised drugs list should it be evaluated to be clinically-and cost-effective.

Chan Beng Seng

Group Director, Subvention

Ministry of Health