Choa Chu Kang library users left in a bind

In June, library users at Lot One, Choa Chu Kang were given notice that the library was temporarily closed for improvements.

On closer reading, it became clear that the library would be closed until 2021. This is a very loose use of the word "temporary".

Most concerning is that the National Library Board (NLB) has left thousands of heartland readers without access to a neighbourhood library space or books - for two years.

One would have thought mobile library vans could have been provided to help citizens over this period. Instead, we have been advised to travel to neighbouring areas, such as Bukit Batok and Woodlands, to use libraries there, adding considerable time and expense to library visits.

This will doubtless cause significant difficulties for Pioneer and Merdeka generation citizens, the disabled and those with small children. Will NLB consider doing something to assist the neighbourhood with easily accessible library facilities for the foreseeable future?

Angus Whitehead (Dr)