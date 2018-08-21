Charge a nominal fee for subsidised, air-con wards

While seniors and pioneers appreciate the government aids and subsidies that have been given to them, the lack of air-conditioning in subsidised wards at restructured hospitals - where many seniors, retirees and pioneers are warded when they are ill - remains a missing link (Review 'no air-conditioning' norm for subsidised wards?; Aug 17).

The policy of making subsidised wards uncomfortable to avoid abuse is not aligned with the Government's effort to reward this group of elderly people for their past contributions.

Perhaps, as an interim measure, hospitals can create a few subsidised wards with air-conditioning and charge a nominal fee of $5 or $10 a day for patients who prefer this added comfort but still want to keep their subsidised status.

Tommy Lee