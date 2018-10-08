Changing PMD rules confusing

From reducing the maximum speed of e-scooters to the recent move of imposing a new standard for personal mobility devices, the varied regulations on such devices have not only caused confusion but have also adversely affected businesses.

I suggest restricting individual ownership of e-scooters to a company ownership on a shared-use business concept. With this, a maximum speed and safety standard of the device can be built in, discouraging modification and helping in tracking errant users.

Those who currently own one then can either apply for an exemption on medical grounds or trade the devices in exchange for credits.

Kwok Charn Yew