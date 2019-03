I disagree with Wee Yan Loong (Raise drinking age to 21, March 4).

The ages of 18 to 21 is a ripe time for youth to go out and enjoy themselves. After 21, most people will be working or studying in university, and will no longer have a lot of time to go out drinking.

The possibility of alcohol-related public nuisance and fights happening does not depend on age group but, rather, on an individual's level of aggression.

Shannen Lee, 19

Year 3 Polytechnic student