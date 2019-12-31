CGH inadvertently quoted only upper limit of estimated price range

We refer to Mr Lim Chuan Poh's letter (Cost of hospital MRI higher than private clinic's, Dec 20).

Mr Lim was seen by our doctor as a private patient. Our doctor had ordered a magnetic resonance imaging scan for him to better assess possible injuries related to the bones, connective tissues and muscles within the shoulder region.

The price of a particular scan depends on factors such as the complexity of the patient's condition, clinical protocols, type of machine used, the scan resolution and duration as well as the use of intravenous dye to enhance the image quality - all of which could have implications on the care of the patient.

Our charges are comparable with those of other public and private hospitals.

Given that, our practice is to quote a price range to the patient. However, in this instance, we inadvertently stated only the upper limit of the estimated price range of the procedure in our communication to Mr Lim.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience or anxiety caused to him.

We have been in touch with Mr Lim and would like to wish him a speedy recovery.

Lim Lee Nor

Chief Financial Officer

Changi General Hospital