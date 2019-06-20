Certain blocks bear brunt of fowl's noise

While fowl sightings around Sin Ming Court may be pleasant for some residents who enjoy "the kampung feel", their presence is not something to crow about for those who are awakened at 4am by their crowing (A vote to crow about for Sin Ming Court fowl, June 17).

The result of the voluntary poll conducted by the residents' committee of the estate, which showed that over 90 per cent of residents voted in favour of letting the fowl stay, is not surprising as, out of the 15 or so blocks in the estate, only two - Blocks 441 and 454 - are directly affected by the crowing at 4am.

These two blocks face the main road, Sin Ming Avenue, which is lined with trees and is where the fowl roost at night and crow in the morning.

While it is not possible to know for sure, since the poll did not ask respondents to indicate their block numbers, I suspect that those who voted against letting the fowl stay come from either of these two affected blocks.

I happen to be among this unfortunate minority, and voted against letting the fowl stay. Being awakened by fowl crowing below my window has meant sleep deprivation.

I wonder if the result of the poll now means that the minority who voted to relocate the fowl have to suffer in silence so that others may enjoy the ambience created by the fowl.

I hope the authorities can step in to resolve this issue, as the fowl are a noise nuisance to affected residents.

Ong Choon Peng