Celebrating the spirit of youth

Youth Day, celebrated today, is more than a mere celebration of a generation.

The youth form an integral unit of our society. With their creativity and exuberance, they are learning, discovering and exploring.

More importantly, the youth represent the tide of change and renewal in society.

Being a teenager myself, I reflect on the meaning of the word "youth". To me, it stands for passion and daring to face the problems of today in search of a better tomorrow.

In all aspects of society, transition is the mechanism which allows for continuity. The youth stand for the transition of a society into tomorrow.

None of us can be youthful again, but we can kindle that spirit of youth forever.

As we celebrate Youth Day, let us celebrate the spirit of youth. We echo the words of the novelist Franz Kafka: "Youth is happy because it has the capacity to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old."

Koon Wei Pheng, 15

Secondary 3 student