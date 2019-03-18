Celebrate women and their potential

The women around me have always exuded confidence. They've taken decisions for themselves and have never shied away from responsibility.

However, even today, some people deem women submissive, non-competitive, sensitive and incapable of performing tasks requiring the use of their intellect.

Women are just as capable of doing these tasks as men, if not more. They have proven this time and again.

It is encouraging to see women venturing into non-conventional jobs and careers like those in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics industries.

In commemorating Women's Day in years to come, we should all take a step forward to unlock the true potential of women.

Anushka Gupta, 17

Grade 12 High School student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header "Voices of Youth". Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to. Please keep to a length of 250 words.