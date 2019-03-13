CCs do offer space to aspiring hawkers

We thank Mr Chai Meng Woei for his letter (Use CC space for hawker stalls, March 8).

The People's Association's (PA) community clubs (CCs) are vibrant community spaces that serve to bring residents from all walks of life together.

To add variety of services, CCs offer space for lease where people can operate businesses, within regulatory limits. Several CCs already have coffee shops and stalls offering hawker food.

We welcome aspiring hawkers to bid for such stalls when they become available.

PA also supports our hawker culture in many other ways. For example, we have invited experienced hawkers to conduct workshops for aspiring hawkers at our CCs, to share recipes and business insights about the hawker profession.

Adlina Jaffar (Ms)

Head, Corporate Communications

People's Association