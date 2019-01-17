Cater to general public instead of interest groups

The Government must take the lead and make decisions for maximum benefit of the general public rather than cater to interest groups, especially if their requests come at the expense of the needs of the majority.

Recently, I read a Forum letter from someone in an interest group lamenting an absence of women in the statues installed near the Sir Stamford Raffles statue as part of our bicentennial celebrations.

Members of interest groups have specific aims and may wish to advance them with little consideration for others.

However, they should not be selfish.

Why shouldn't houses be built in forested areas and why should people be cramped in tiny flats in congested areas instead?

Why should we divert our cross-country MRT line and spend additional money to build a system which will not serve its original intention of providing a fast and direct journey from the east to the west just to please a few nature lovers?

We must first and foremost cater to the majority of the general public who need basic facilities at accessible, affordable and economical rates.

Patrick Wong