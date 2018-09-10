Cashless drive doesn't appear to be 'smart' move

Ironically, the drive to go cashless does not appear to be as "smart" as expected (Paying more to go cash free; Sept 2).

On the one hand, leaders have been touting the benefits of going cashless and how this would save on the costs of handling real money during transactions. On the other hand, consumers are left wondering why they should be paying more to go cashless.

It begs the question: Isn't something that leads to savings supposed to cost less?

If going cashless is going to cost more, it is logical for most people to want to pay in cash as it appears to be the smarter way to save money.

If the Smart Nation drive is going to make everything cost more in order to go cashless, then it is not the "smart" way to go after all.

Seah Yam Meng