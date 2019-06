I read the plans for the new Electronic Road Pricing system with much interest, but wonder why the Government is still using in-vehicle units (IUs) for this purpose (Shift to new ERP system starts next year with IU swop, June 17).

Can't our mobile phones do the job?

Can we not tell, from the mobile phone of the driver, who the user of the vehicle is and charge ERP accordingly?

Doing away with the need to install new IUs strikes me as being a cost-saving and more equitable solution.

Lee Eng Kiang