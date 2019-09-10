Can't FairPrice switch to biodegradable plastic bags?

FairPrice will charge 10 cents or 20 cents per transaction for plastic bags at seven FairPrice and Cheers outlets, and the money will be donated to charity.
I am aware of the need to reduce plastic waste, but I am one of the many in Singapore who depend on plastic bags for waste disposal.

Charging 20 cents for the use of plastic bags will inevitably add to the already high cost of living here, especially burdening lower-income families.

I notice that RedMart uses biodegradable plastic bags for grocery delivery. I have used these to bag my rubbish too.

Instead of charging customers for using their plastic bags, perhaps FairPrice could consider replacing them with biodegradable bags in the fight against plastic waste.

Lim Su-Fern

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 10, 2019, with the headline 'Can't FairPrice switch to biodegradable plastic bags?'. Print Edition | Subscribe
