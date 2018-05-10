Call centre operator could have been more flexible

We thank Mr Sia Chuan Han for his feedback (995 operator insisted on getting postal code; May 3).

To ensure that the resources deployed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrive at the incident in a timely manner, callers to the 995 call centre will be asked to provide as much information about the location as possible.

For incidents in open areas such as parks, apart from the postal code, callers may be prompted to identify landmarks or lamp post numbers as location reference points.

We have reviewed Mr Sia's call, and agree that the officer who responded could have exercised greater flexibility in getting information about the location of the incident. We will remind our call centre officers of this.

Members of the public are encouraged to download SCDF's myResponder mobile application through which they can make 995 calls. The application is able to use geolocation technology to automatically determine a caller's location, which will help in the deployment of resources.

We are encouraged by Mr Sia's public-spiritedness and hope that more members of the public will step forward as community first responders to help those in need.

Leslie Williams (Lieutenant-Colonel)

Senior Assistant Director (Public Affairs Department)

Singapore Civil Defence Force