Cabinet changes are a positive move

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's promotion to deputy prime minister is welcome news (Heng to be Deputy PM; Teo and Tharman to be Senior Ministers, April 24).

Equally heartening is the fact that both outgoing deputy prime ministers, Mr Teo Chee Hean and Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, will remain in Cabinet as senior ministers.

This creditable move is key to a successful leadership renewal.

Also, this is a timely step in the right direction as the two senior ministers have built up resources and a foundation that will assist the next generation of leaders in taking Singapore to the next level.

Mr Heng's friendly and approachable personality has been instrumental in him engaging the public on national issues. He has also endeared himself with the people, for example, hawkers, housewives and grassroots leaders.

Given his vast experience in public office, there is no doubt that Mr Heng will also make an impact as deputy prime minister and continue to do so if he assumes full leadership when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong steps down.

With the full support of the Cabinet and all the people, Singapore will be in good hands for a long time to come, with Mr Heng at the helm.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng