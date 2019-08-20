Cabbies can be penalised for refusing passengers

We thank Mr Tan Choong Oon for his letter (Taxi drivers seem to be selectively picking up passengers, Aug 9).

It is an offence for taxi drivers to refuse to pick up and ferry passengers without valid reasons. It carries a composition sum of $300, six demerit points, as well as a possible two-week suspension of the vocational licence. This rule is spelt out clearly to every taxi driver at the point of receiving their taxi licences.

Since the entry of ride-hail platforms, reported cases of taxi drivers refusing to pick up passengers have dropped significantly. Last year, the Land Transport Authority penalised 112 drivers for refusing to pick up passengers. The downward trend continues this year, with 35 cases in the first seven months of this year.

We encourage passengers who encounter such behaviour to call 1800-2255-582 to make a report. To facilitate the investigation, passengers should provide information such as the vehicle's registration plate number (where possible), date, time and a brief account of the incident.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director, Public Transport

Land Transport Authority