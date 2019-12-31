Bystanders' heroic acts should inspire others to help victims

I applaud the good Samaritans who helped to lift up the car, pulled a victim from under it and attended to the other victims in Sunday's terrible accident near Lucky Plaza (Driver, 64, arrested after crash kills two at Lucky Plaza, Dec 30).

In this incident, bystanders could also have sprinted to the nearby Mount Elizabeth Hospital's accident and emergency department - staffed with trauma specialists - to get help.

The ambulances would have taken some time to arrive and the accident victims needed immediate medical attention.

Many people nowadays respond to accidents or fires by whipping out their phones to take videos and photos to circulate to their friends.

The German government introduced a Bill banning the taking of unauthorised pictures of accident victims. Maybe Singapore needs such laws too, to deal with apathetic bystanders as their behaviour is becoming too common.

The heroic acts of the bystanders will hopefully encourage others to help accident victims when needed.

Cheng Choon Fei