Bust antibiotic misconceptions

Whenever I have a bad cold, my neighbourhood doctor would prescribe antibiotics just to "play it safe".

However, antibiotics work on bacterial infections, and not on infections caused by viruses (Health Check Podcast: Why you shouldn't demand antibiotics for your flu, Nov 20).

I understand that doctors have to wait about three days until blood test results confirm whether a patient has a bacterial or viral infection, but antibiotic overuse can expedite the occurrence of antibiotic resistance.

Antibiotic resistance makes previously standard treatments for bacterial infections less effective or ineffective. In the United States, at least two million people get an antibiotic-resistant infection each year, and at least 23,000 people die as a result.

All of these can be avoided by busting the common misconception that antibiotics can be used to treat viral infections.

This can be done by educating parents and the elderly on the correct use of antibiotics through educational sessions at the clinic or hospital. Doctors should also practise responsible prescription.

Au Eong Tyen Raay, 15

Secondary 3 student