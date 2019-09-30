Businesses with eco-friendly policies deserve to be lauded

The support for Singapore's first climate rally points to a growing concern among ordinary citizens about the climate crisis ('Dying' to help bring climate actions to life, Sept 22).

A major theme at the rally was the need to move beyond individual action towards systemic change. One way we can help drive this is to applaud steps taken in the right direction.

A great example would be the announcements earlier this year by OCBC, DBS and UOB banks that they would no longer fund new coal power plants in any country.

Their move significantly reduces the pool of money available for this most pollutive of energy sources and promises to accelerate the shift to clean energy.

More importantly, the Singapore banks have demonstrated what it means for a business to care for the long-term welfare of society and not just the short-term profit of an elite few.

While slapping solar panels on the roof or giving token money to green projects is easy, changing the direction of one's core business is not.

Yet, to solve the climate crisis, every business needs to incorporate the well-being of society and the planet into its core business strategy.

To navigate this brave new course, businesses need our support.

We are quick to complain about a business, but how many times have we thanked one?

Let's rally behind businesses that care, and lend our voices to creating the more beautiful world that our hearts know is possible.

Tan Yi Han