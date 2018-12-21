Build stronger ties with Indonesia

As expected, many past Malaysia-Singapore issues, from raw water supply to maritime dispute to fresh eggs supply, have surfaced in the last quarter of this year.

The Singapore Government and businesses with links with Malaysia have to be well prepared for another thunderstorm to come next year. Malaysia, with debts to clear, will try all means to find revenue to cover the shortfall in the shortest time possible.

Singapore needs to be very well prepared and seek alternatives should Malaysia decide to change its policies.

I suggest we establish a better bilateral relationship with Indonesia. Singapore could help Indonesia open up its underdeveloped islands by building businesses there, which would help to provide the Indonesians with jobs.

I hope that our leaders can focus on this direction for the future of our younger generation.

Gabriel Ong