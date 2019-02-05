Build special flats for those with autism

There is a need to provide housing options for those with special needs.

The Housing Board could, for example, consider building an apartment block with affordable soundproofed units for those with autism who can live independently.

Those with autism have very particular needs and have difficulty compromising, which means each unit should house only one person.

Freedom is much more important than comfort for many people with autism who have unhappy and dysfunctional relationships with their families.

Renting a room in the open market costs a hefty $800 a month. Low-cost rental flats are in short supply too.

HDB's policy forbidding singles below the age of 35 from purchasing flats further stifles available possibilities.

Many parents are very concerned about what will happen to their adult children after they die, with most seeing little option but to keep their adult children confined at home.

We should start thinking out of the box for sustainable options that empower adults with autism to take care of themselves.

Dino Trakakis