Build new MRT line from Jurong West to city

The recent train disruption on Wednesday affected thousands of commuters on the East-West Line, between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations (Track point fault on East-West Line rectified after 7 hours, train service resumed: SMRT; Sept 19).

This is not the first time train services have been affected on this section.

This section is also heavily used during peak hours.

Another MRT line connecting Jurong West directly to the city would be greatly appreciated.

I understand there are plans for the Jurong Region Line in Jurong West (Jurong line: Smaller trains for tighter curves; May 11).

Unfortunately, the Jurong Region Line will not provide a direct connection to the city, as one has to transfer to the East-West Line first.

It would be good if the Government can consider building another MRT line in Jurong West that connects directly to the city, so that it can provide an alternative travel route during East-West Line service disruptions as well as relieve the peak-hour load on the East-West Line.

Darren Lau