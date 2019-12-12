Forum: Build LRT system at SGH campus

In 2016, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong unveiled a masterplan for the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) that showed the amount of space devoted to patient care at the Outram campus would treble over the next 20 years.

The plan also showed that the entire SGH will be relocated to be nearer the two MRT stations in Outram Road and Eu Tong Sen Street. This will be a costly and massive undertaking.

SGH comprises not only the general hospital, but also medical educational facilities and a newly opened community hospital.

As an alternative development plan over 20 years to realign new routes for vehicles and pedestrians, perhaps the Government can consider building a commuter light rail transit (LRT) system at the campus and connect it to the two MRT stations to make it more convenient for patients, visitors, medical educators and students.

Tan Kok Tim