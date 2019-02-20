Build community spaces for residents of private estates

I urge the Government to provide community spaces for residents living in private estates (HDB launches first of its new neighbourhood centres, Feb 18).

I live in a private housing enclave in Pasir Ris and my neighbourhood lacks a community focal point for residents from different condominiums to interact with one another.

I have raised this issue with my MP, asking that a community space with a public playground for children in my neighbourhood be built, but this has yet to materialise.

As was rightly pointed out by Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, Singaporeans need this "third space" where neighbours gather, socialise and build a sense of community.

Lee Yong Se