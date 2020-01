The National Parks Board must be congratulated for renewing Sembawang Hot Spring Park (S'pore's only hot spring gets cool makeover, Jan 5).

Though there are no carparks there, it may be a good idea to have a small bus bay along Gambas Avenue for school tours.

A tour for students will not only instil a love for nature in them, but also enable them to relate to what they have learnt in school about how hot springs are formed.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip