Bringing out the best from minors under probation

Probation offers a second chance for junior offenders as well as an alternative to jail time.

There is the option of having their criminal record expunged while providing a rehabilitation platform to guide youth towards finding a bigger purpose in life (84% of offenders serve out probation orders, June 12).

During this period, probationers must commit to their curfew while being involved in community service.

Though stricter restrictions are imposed on them, family support is still crucial in ensuring their success in completing their probation.

Regardless of the damage caused by an offender in the past, family members should have a positive outlook towards the person, showing trust, love and faith in him.

With consistent support by family members, probationers will gradually open up and confide in their family when faced with problems. This brings stability to the relationship, encouraging trust and stronger communication in the long term.

Among the range of initiatives the Ministry of Social and Family Development employs when dealing with probationers is getting offenders to take part in activities to make amends and contributions to society.

The community service programmes help offenders see a bigger purpose in life, fostering self-love and a better understanding of themselves.

This self-guidance approach is more effective in terms of nurturing positive attitudes that the young can sustain in the longer term throughout their lives.

All in all, the success of probation lies in a combination of self-realisation, as well as community involvement and family support.

Charmaine Chia Xie Min