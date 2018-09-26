Bring your own containers

Many of us are aware of the harmful effects of styrofoam and plastic on people and the environment.

These materials create air pollution when incinerated, land pollution when buried, destroy marine life and enter our bodies via plastic bio-accumulation.

Without a doubt, we know we need to reduce our use of styrofoam and plastic, and eliminate them bit by bit.

The styrofoam container and plastic utensils are used extensively for takeaway food. They are used just for a short 10 to 20 minutes while we consume our food, after which they are thrown away.

These materials are non-biodegradable and little of the plastic is actually recycled.

Taking a small step at a time, we can and should reduce our usage of these materials.

As far as possible, we should use our own containers and utensils when we take away food.

Bit by bit, we can turn this into a habit.

Thean Zhi Wei, 19

Polytechnic Year 3 student