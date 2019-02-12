Bring back Safsa to boost local football

Converting the Young Lions into a professional national service football team will not be contrary to the national policy in Singapore mandated by law, which requires all male Singaporeans to serve a period of two years of compulsory service in the Singapore Armed Forces (Convert Young Lions to NS Team, by Mr Ivan Goh; Feb 4).

NS was first instituted to help build Singapore's military forces to be operationally ready in times of conflict and has since been expanded to involve the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force.

However, the armed forces could contribute to the national football cause by using NS to help develop players for the national teams and providing recreational training programmes and competitions among its various units and divisions.

This way, potential players for national squads could still continue to participate in these competitions to hone their skills rather than be stuck in a football limbo for two years while serving NS.

In the past, the armed forces entered a football team called Safsa in the National Football League, and it achieved many honours.

It was a formidable side and produced many talented players for the national team.

George Pasqual