Bring back live telecasts of Parliament in session

I urge the authorities to recommence the live telecasts of parliamentary sessions. It used to be the case in the past, but the practice was suddenly ceased for unknown reasons.

The parliamentary sessions we see nowadays on the news are edited versions.

A live telecast has numerous advantages. The public can access the proceedings of Parliament immediately, instead of waiting for news reports.

Such live telecasts are educational for aspiring parliamentarians, and ordinary citizens can view the sessions from the comfort of their homes, instead of going to Parliament House.

They can see how our Members of Parliament and ministers present topics of national interest, how they debate and refine the Bills, and later adopt them for implementation as laws.

By re-introducing live telecasts, voters would be able to see at first hand the performance of their elected MPs in Parliament.

Our parliamentarians are highly disciplined and behave extremely well in Parliament despite their differences in opinion, unlike some parliamentarians in other countries who resort to vulgarities and physical violence.

Live telecasts would be an opportunity to show other countries our civility when conducting parliamentary sessions.

Pavithran Vidyadharan