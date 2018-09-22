Brief maid agencies on unethical practices

I am furious about how the employment agency treated maids as commodities (Agency that 'sold' maids online suspended; Sept 20).

Foreign domestic workers have a right to dignity and, like everybody else, they should be accorded due respect and civility.

It is good that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) came down hard promptly on the offending employment agency as this will serve as a lesson to others not to engage in such inhumane actions.

We must realise that many foreign domestic workers have incurred huge expenses to come to Singapore to work so that they can give their families a better life.

It is sad that there are still recruitment agencies and employers who maintain the archaic mentality that foreign domestic workers should be servile.

The sooner they shed such an outmoded concept, the better for all.

I am sure there are agencies which are not performing up to expectations in terms of maids' welfare and proper treatment.

Hence, it might be beneficial for MOM to establish a department that periodically briefs maid agencies and their staff about unethical practices in the industry.

This is also a good opportunity for these agencies to voice their suggestions and give feedback.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng