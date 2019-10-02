Bowling federation's efforts paying dividends

We thank Dr Yik Keng Yeong for his views (Give bowling more prominence, Sept 14).

Sport Singapore takes a sustainable long-term approach when supporting our National Sports Associations (NSAs).

We work with them to develop multi-year sport plans, ideally over a minimum of four years, to achieve sporting excellence as well as to grow their sport within the community. This includes bowling.

This approach enables us to develop a robust support system for athletes to maximise their potential over the competition cycles.

Together with all Singaporeans, we are proud that our athletes have achieved success on the Asian and world stages for many sports.

Cherie Tan's title win and other successes for Singapore bowling in recent years are the result of proper planning and execution of the NSA's multi-year sport plan by the Singapore Bowling Federation, sustained across many years.

Another example would be the development of the National Training Centre at the Temasek Club in 2015, where bowlers from both youth and national levels currently train.

We commend the Singapore Bowling Federation for its efforts thus far. We look forward to supporting its plans to improve the sport in the future.

Toh Boon Yi

Chief, Singapore Sport Institute

Sport Singapore