Bouquets: World-class service from MRT staff

World-class service from MRT staff

Recently, my two-year-old daughter left her favourite Hello Kitty bag on a train which terminated at Pasir Ris station.

By the time I realised it and rushed back to the train platform, the train had already left. A kind staff member took down my contact details and assured me he would help me.

Less than 45 minutes later, I was informed that my daughter's bag had been found, and that it was at Kembangan station. I was also told that I could collect it at any time.

When I explained that I lived in Pasir Ris, the man immediately offered to have it sent to the train station there and I was able to collect it soon after.

Despite all the recent frustrations with MRT breakdowns, I am proud to say that our MRT staff service is world class.

Quek Shiwei

Extraordinary care for cancer patient

A friend from Sree Narayana Mission was warded at Yishun Community Hospital with fourth-stage cancer and I thank the Sister who attended to him for her care and concern.

When my friend said he enjoyed listening to the news but had left his radio at the mission home, she went all the way to the home to get it for him so that he could continue listening to it.

People like her make life wonderful. Thank you.

Irene Tan Soon Khim