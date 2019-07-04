Bouquets: World-class medical service for all

World-class medical service for all

Last Sunday, I fell and bumped my head and started vomiting blood.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance arrived in seven minutes, and in less than 10 minutes, I was in the operating theatre.

On the way to the hospital, I was delirious but could hear the ambulance crew giving live feedback to the doctors in the hospital. I was immediately wheeled into the emergency room, where doctors were already waiting. Soon, more doctors gathered around me to discuss my condition and a decision was taken to patch up my bleeding stomach ulcer.

The immaculate service in the high-dependency ward, where I recuperated, made me think I was in the first-class ward. I later learnt that all patients with a life-threatening case are treated there, regardless of their social status.

I would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical staff of Tan Tock Seng Hospital's high-dependency ward 6C, recovery ward 12A and the ambulance crew for their superb service.

Ong Soon Leong

Swift action saved

father's life My father's pulse rate was found to be dangerously low when he visited Tampines Polyclinic on June 24. The attending doctor decided swiftly to have him admitted to Changi General Hospital.

As the cardiology team was chatting with my father, who is 76, during their morning rounds the next day, his heart collapsed. Dr Benji Lim and his team performed CPR at once and revived him. They fitted him with a temporary pacemaker that afternoon and then replaced it with a permanent one the following day. My father was discharged the next day, three days after he was admitted.

On behalf of my family, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses who attended to my father. Without their steadfast commitment to patient care, my children would not be able to enjoy the company of their grandfather for years to come.

There are more chess games to be played, balls to bat, books to review and wonders of nature to explore with Gong Gong. Thank you.

Ms Alicia Goh

Grateful for patient bus driver's help

I wish to compliment the driver of bus service 298 who was on duty on June 30 at around 2.30pm.

I was with my child in a pram when I flagged down the bus near Block 945 Tampines Avenue 4 . The driver happily helped me up the bus with my pram.

At the end of my trip, I had difficulty tapping out on the exit card reader using the Apple Wallet on my phone, but I alighted anyway.

The driver promptly got off his seat and beckoned me back into the bus to tap out again. This time the reader worked.

Such a patient driver should be recognised and commended.

Alvin Ang